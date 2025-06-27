WASHINGTON, June 27, 2025 – Gaiser's European Style Provisions Inc., a Union, N.J., establishment, is recalling approximately 143,416 pounds of ready-to-eat bologna due to misbranding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The various bologna products subject to recall contain meat or poultry source materials that are not declared on the product labels.

The ready-to-eat bologna items were produced between March 20 and June 20, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

Vacuum-packed packages of “FAMILY TREE BOLOGNA VEAL” containing undeclared pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “BABUSHKA’S RECIPE CHICKEN BOLOGNA” containing undeclared pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “FANCY BOLOGNA” labeled with pork as an ingredient but containing undeclared beef and chicken.

Vacuum-packed packages of “GAISERS RUSSIAN BRAND DOKTORSKAYA BOLOGNA” containing undeclared beef.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “GAISERS BOLOGNA VEAL” containing undeclared chicken and pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “GAISERS TURKEY BOLOGNA” containing undeclared chicken and pork.

Plastic-wrapped packages of “CHICKEN BOLOGNA KYPOYKA PABA” containing undeclared pork.

The products subject to recall were distributed to wholesale and retail locations nationwide and bare establishment number “EST. 5385” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels. Some products would have been weighed, wrapped, and labeled in retail store locations at the time of purchase.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of a complaint received through the OIG’s hotline. FSIS investigated the complaint and determined that the products contained source materials that were not declared on the label.

Although FSIS does not expect any adverse health effects for Class III recalled products and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that the products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Restaurants and institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Steven Shuchinski, Manager, Gaiser's European Style Provisions Inc., at (908) 686-3421 or gaisers@verizon.net.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.